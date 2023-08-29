Tue, Aug 29, 2023 @ 11:45 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURJPY Eyes Recent Peak, But Will the Uptrend Resume?

EURJPY Eyes Recent Peak, But Will the Uptrend Resume?

XM.com
By XM.com

EURJPY climbed back above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), aiming to push its 2023 uptrend above last week’s high of 159.47.

The upward-sloping SMAs promote the positive trend in the market, but the technical oscillators can’t warrant stronger bullish momentum in the coming sessions. The RSI is maintaining a negative trajectory above its 50 neutral mark despite pivoting higher recently, while the MACD keeps hovering below its red signal line, indicating some skepticism in the market.

Nevertheless, if the bulls take over the 159.50 bar and the short-term resistance line from June, the price might revisit the 161.35-162.50 zone, where it struggled at the end of August 2008 and peaked in August-October 1998. A close higher could then target the tentative ascending line from January 2023 seen around 163.80-164.00.

Alternatively, a pullback below the 20- and 50-day SMAs at 157.85 and 156.80, respectively, may confirm additional losses towards the tentative support trendline at 154.45. An extension lower may stabilize somewhere between 151.30 and 152.00. If the sell-off continues, the door will open for the 150.00 psychological number.

In brief, EURJPY’s short- and medium-term bullish structure provides safeguard, but it’s still uncertain if there are enough buyers to upgrade the market’s outlook above the 159.50 ceiling.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.