Wed, Aug 30, 2023 @ 03:25 GMT
EURGBP Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURGBP broke resistance level 0.8590
  • Likely to test resistance level 0.8655

EURGBP currency pair recently broke above key resistance level 0.8590, intersecting with the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from the start of August.

The breakout of the resistance level 0.8590 accelerated the active short-term correction ii.

Given the strong sterling sales across the FX markets, EURGBP currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.8655 , which has been reversing the pair since June.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

