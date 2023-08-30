EURGBP Wave Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURGBP broke resistance level 0.8590

Likely to test resistance level 0.8655

EURGBP currency pair recently broke above key resistance level 0.8590, intersecting with the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from the start of August.

The breakout of the resistance level 0.8590 accelerated the active short-term correction ii.

Given the strong sterling sales across the FX markets, EURGBP currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.8655 , which has been reversing the pair since June.