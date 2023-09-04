NZDUSD Wave Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

NZDUSD reversed from resistance level 0.6000

Likely to fall to support level 0.5900

NZDUSD currency pair recently reversed down from the strong round resistance level 0.6000 (former multi-month support from June), coinciding with the 20-day moving average and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from the start of August.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 0.6000 stopped the wave 4 of the active sharp downward impulse wave C from July.

Given the overriding daily downtrend, NZDUSD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.5900 (low of the previous impulse wave 3).