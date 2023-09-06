Wed, Sep 06, 2023 @ 03:25 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Price Starts Downside Correction, $1,915 Is The Key

Gold Price Starts Downside Correction, $1,915 Is The Key

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold price struggled near $1,950 and corrected lower.
  • It traded below a declining channel with support near $1,932 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Crude oil prices surged further higher above the $87.00 level.
  • The US ISM Services Index could decline marginally from 52.7 to 52.6 in August 2023.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold price faced resistance near the $1,950 zone against the US Dollar. The price peaked near $1,952 and recently started a downside correction.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price declined below the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,884 swing low to the $1,952 high. Besides, the price traded below a declining channel with support near $1,932.

There was also a close below the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours). If the price continues to move down, it could test the $1,920 support.

The 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,884 swing low to the $1,952 high is also near $1,920. The main support could be $1,915 and the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours).

If the bulls fail to protect the $1,915 support, there is a risk of a major decline. In the stated case, the price could decline toward the $1,885 level.

Immediate resistance is near the $1,935 zone. The next major resistance is near the $1,940 level, above which Gold could revisit the key $1,950 resistance zone.

Looking at crude oil prices, there was a sustained upward move and the price even broke the $87.00 resistance zone.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US ISM Services Index for August 2023 – Forecast 52.6, versus 52.7 previous.
  • BoC Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 5.0%, versus 5.0% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.