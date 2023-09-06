Gold Price Starts Downside Correction, $1,915 Is The Key

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Gold price struggled near $1,950 and corrected lower.

It traded below a declining channel with support near $1,932 on the 4-hour chart.

Crude oil prices surged further higher above the $87.00 level.

The US ISM Services Index could decline marginally from 52.7 to 52.6 in August 2023.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold price faced resistance near the $1,950 zone against the US Dollar. The price peaked near $1,952 and recently started a downside correction.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price declined below the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,884 swing low to the $1,952 high. Besides, the price traded below a declining channel with support near $1,932.

There was also a close below the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours). If the price continues to move down, it could test the $1,920 support.

The 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,884 swing low to the $1,952 high is also near $1,920. The main support could be $1,915 and the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours).

If the bulls fail to protect the $1,915 support, there is a risk of a major decline. In the stated case, the price could decline toward the $1,885 level.

Immediate resistance is near the $1,935 zone. The next major resistance is near the $1,940 level, above which Gold could revisit the key $1,950 resistance zone.

Looking at crude oil prices, there was a sustained upward move and the price even broke the $87.00 resistance zone.

Economic Releases to Watch Today