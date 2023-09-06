NZDUSD Extends Retreat to Fresh 2023 low

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

NZDUSD has been stuck in a steep downtrend after posting a fresh five-month high of 0.6410 in mid-July. Despite trading flat for the past two weeks, the pair dropped to a fresh nine-month bottom of 0.5858 in yesterday’s session before paring back some losses.

The momentum indicators are heavily tilted to the bearish side. The RSI is hovering near its 30-oversold mark, while the stochastic oscillator is also negatively charged near its 20-oversold territory.

Should the downward spike extend, the price could initially face 0.5730, which is the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 0.5510-0.6536 upleg. A violation of that zone could pave the way for the October 2022 support of 0.5598. Further declines could then come to a halt at the October 2022 bottom of 0.5510.

On the flipside, bullish actions may encounter immediate resistance at the 61.8% Fibo of 0.5902. Piercing through that wall, the pair could advance towards the 50.0% Fibo of 0.6023 before the 38.2% Fibo of 0.6144 gets tested. Even higher, the 23.6% Fibo of 0.6294 might curb the pair’s upside.

Overall, NZDUSD sank to a fresh 2023 low after a hard battle around the 61.8% Fibo of 0.5902. For the bulls to regain some confidence, the price needs to reclaim that region.