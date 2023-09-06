Wed, Sep 06, 2023 @ 08:31 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDUSD Extends Retreat to Fresh 2023 low

NZDUSD Extends Retreat to Fresh 2023 low

XM.com
By XM.com

NZDUSD has been stuck in a steep downtrend after posting a fresh five-month high of 0.6410 in mid-July. Despite trading flat for the past two weeks, the pair dropped to a fresh nine-month bottom of 0.5858 in yesterday’s session before paring back some losses.

The momentum indicators are heavily tilted to the bearish side. The RSI is hovering near its 30-oversold mark, while the stochastic oscillator is also negatively charged near its 20-oversold territory.

Should the downward spike extend, the price could initially face 0.5730, which is the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 0.5510-0.6536 upleg. A violation of that zone could pave the way for the October 2022 support of 0.5598. Further declines could then come to a halt at the October 2022 bottom of 0.5510.

On the flipside, bullish actions may encounter immediate resistance at the 61.8% Fibo of 0.5902. Piercing through that wall, the pair could advance towards the 50.0% Fibo of 0.6023 before the 38.2% Fibo of 0.6144 gets tested. Even higher, the 23.6% Fibo of 0.6294 might curb the pair’s upside.

Overall, NZDUSD sank to a fresh 2023 low after a hard battle around the 61.8% Fibo of 0.5902. For the bulls to regain some confidence, the price needs to reclaim that region.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.