Bitcoin Sets September High

The price of the main cryptocurrency rose above the level of 26k US dollars. This was fueled by the news that Ark Invest and 21Shares filed applications with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a spot ETF on Ethereum.

Some say recent verdicts in favor of cryptocurrency firms Grayscale and Ripple Labs in lawsuits against the SEC increase the chances that ETF applications for Ethereum will be approved. We also note that applications for bitcoin ETFs from BlackRock and other funds are being reviewed by the SEC, but the deadlines for these applications, originally set for early September, have been postponed to a later date.

Meanwhile, Barrons writes that the NASDAQ exchange is preparing infrastructure for cryptocurrency trading, which is causing bullish sentiment among cryptocurrency enthusiasts. But the BTC/USD chart gives reason to doubt.

Bearish arguments:

→ The price of bitcoin did not exceed 50% of the sharp decline in late August and early September.

→ The price of bitcoin has not reached the target, which is built after the breakout based on the height of the previous consolidation zone (on the chart it is 25,500-26,000).

→ Long upper shadows have formed on the last candles, indicating the strength of offers above the 26k level.

It is reasonable to assume that future bid approvals will generate strong bullish momentum. The rally could also be caused by the hype around the halving and the easing of the Fed’s policy in 2024. But so far there are no strong drivers for growth, and, according to Coindesk data, the volume of spot cryptocurrency trading in August set a minimum for more than 4.5 years.

FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders.

