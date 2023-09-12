Tue, Sep 12, 2023 @ 10:25 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD Bounces Off 3-month Low; Bearish Bias Holds

GBPUSD Bounces Off 3-month Low; Bearish Bias Holds

XM.com
By XM.com
  • GBPUSD in a steady decline since mid-July
  • Found its footing just shy of the 200-day SMA
  • Can the bulls stage a comeback?

GBPUSD has been forming a structure of lower highs and lower lows since its 15-month peak of 1.3141. Despite the latest rebound from a three-month low, the short-term oscillators are pointing to further downside as both the RSI and MACD are well within their negative territories.

If the selling interest intensifies, the pair could face the recent support of 1.2445, which acted as resistance in January and also coincides with the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Sliding beneath that floor, the price might descend towards the May bottom of 1.2307. Further declines could then cease at the 1.2000 psychological mark.

On the flipside, should the recent bounce extend, the bulls may target 1.2547, which has acted both as support and resistance in the past month. A break above that region could open the door for the August resistance of 1.2745, which overlaps with the 50-day SMA. Even higher, the June peak of 1.2847 could curb further upside attempts.

In brief, it seems that the GBPUSD’s pullback is starting to lose steam, but it’s too early to call for a reversal. Indeed, the short-term decline could even accelerate in the case that the pair profoundly closes below the 200-day SMA.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.