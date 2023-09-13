Wed, Sep 13, 2023 @ 08:40 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBTCUSD Dodges Selloff Despite Death Cross Completion

BTCUSD Dodges Selloff Despite Death Cross Completion

XM.com
By XM.com
  • Bitcoin hovers within 25,000-26,000 range in September
  • Rebounded after posting fresh low just shy of June bottom
  • Death cross points to more losses but momentum indicators diverge

BTCUSD (Bitcoin) has been trading without clear direction in the short term but extended its structure of lower lows. Interestingly, the completion of a death cross between the 50- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) did not trigger a decline, with the short-term oscillators currently tilting to the bullish side.

If buying interest intensifies, the king of cryptos could initially test the August resistance of 26,800, a region that also provided support in March. A jump above that zone may pave the way for the 28,140 hurdle. Even higher, the crucial 30,000 psychological mark could prove to be a tough one for the price to overcome.

On the flipside, bearish actions could send the price to challenge 25,350, which held its ground three times in August and September. Piercing through that wall, the digital coin might then descend towards the June bottom of 24,750. Further retreats could then come to a halt at the 22,774 resistance territory, which could serve as resistance in the future.

Overall, BTCUSD remains stuck in a range amid diverging technical signals. Nevertheless, a break below the June bottom of 24,750 could be the starting point of a fresh downleg.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.