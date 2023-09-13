Wed, Sep 13, 2023 @ 13:31 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURGBP Turns Bullish in the Short Term

EURGBP Turns Bullish in the Short Term

XM.com
By XM.com
  • EURGBP posts a higher high to climb to a one-month peak
  • Short-term bias increasingly bullish according to technical indicators
  • But long-term descending trendline could curb advances

EURGBP is scaling a higher high on Wednesday, climbing above the 100-day simple moving average (SMA), having already reclaimed the 20- and 50-day SMAs. The momentum indicators point to further gains in the near term.

The MACD just turned positive and is increasing its distance above its red signal line. The RSI is edging higher above 50. The stochastic oscillator is rising too but it has now entered the overbought territory, suggesting some danger that the upside momentum runs out of steam.

The price is facing immediate resistance at the long-term descending trendline as well as the 100-day SMA in the 0.8615 region. A break higher would shift the focus to the August peak of 0.8668, while not much higher are the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of February – August downtrend at 0.8678 and the July top of 0.8700. However, the real test for a more sustainable rebound is likely to be found slightly higher at the 200-day SMA at 0.8710.

If the rebound falters, the focus would quickly shift to the 50- and 20-day SMA at 0.8580 and 0.8566, respectively. Breaching these, the pair could revisit August’s one-year low of 0.8492, after which, the next stop would be the previously proven support area around 0.8385.

To sum up, EURGBP needs to tackle the immediate resistance hurdle of the descending trendline to be able to stretch the rebound that is underway. Failing to do so could spark a pullback, weakening the short-term positive picture.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.