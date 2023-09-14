GBPCHF Wave Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBPCHF currency pair reversed from support level 1.1095

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.1200

GBPCHF currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 1.1095 (lower boundary of the sideways price range inside which the pair has been trading from last December, as can be seen below).

The support level 1.1095 was strengthened by the lower daily Bollinger Band.

GBPCHF currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.1200 (top of the pervious minor correction ii).