GBPCHF Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPCHF currency pair reversed from support level 1.1095
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.1200

GBPCHF currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 1.1095 (lower boundary of the sideways price range inside which the pair has been trading from last December, as can be seen below).

The support level 1.1095 was strengthened by the lower daily Bollinger Band.

GBPCHF currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.1200 (top of the pervious minor correction ii).

FxPro
FxPro
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

