Yuan Retreats from Multi-year Highs on Strong Economic Data

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar index hit its highest level since early March this week, but the yuan is one of the few currencies to rise against the USD over the period.

This was facilitated, among other things, by strong economic data published today:

→ Industrial production growth in August amounted to +4.5% in annual terms (expected +3.9). This is the strongest progress in 1 month since autumn 2022.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

→ Retail sales in August increased by 4.6% year on year (expected +3.0%).

The chart shows that after a multi-year high (B) of about USD 7.36 per yuan set on September 8, the rate has retreated sharply. That is, sales of dollars (B→C) for yuan increased. And the sharp increase in A→B is completely leveled out. This is a bearish sign, indicating that the bulls have completely retreated.

Now the price is near the median line of the channel. Here one can expect support, which is also strengthened by the level of 7.275, which previously served as resistance.

Let’s say that if a rebound C→D occurs (its probability is indicated by the long lower shadows on the candles on September 14-15), then by its dynamics it will be possible to judge the sustainability of the initiative that the bears have taken. If the rebound is 50% of the momentum (B→C), this will confirm the change in sentiment to bearish, and then we can expect that sellers will be able to put pressure on the rate so that it will decline to the lower border of the channel.

And then the picture will be even more bearish, because a head-and-shoulders pattern will form on the chart along the 0-B-D vertices. Provided the positive news background regarding the Chinese economy continues, we will be able to witness the formation of a stable bearish trend in favor of the yuan.