Thu, Sep 21, 2023 @ 11:39 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD: Aussie Dollar Falls On Post-Fed Risk Aversion

AUD/USD: Aussie Dollar Falls On Post-Fed Risk Aversion

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

AUDUSD was down 0.7% in Asian/European trading on Thursday, extending post-Fed drop (falling in total 1.6% since FOMC announcement).

Fed’s hawkish hold, in which the central bank kept interest rates unchanged but signaled one more hike until the end of the year and likelihood of keeping high interest rates through 2024, sparked fresh risk aversion, prompting traders into dollar.

Technical structure on daily chart is weakening, following Wednesday’s strong upside rejection and formation of bull-trap pattern, as fresh acceleration lower already retraced over 61.8% of the recent 0.6357/0.6511 bull-leg).

Daily moving averages returned to bearish setup and 14-d momentum is heading deeper into negative territory, contributing to negative near-term signals.

Daily close below broken10DMA (0.6426) is needed to keep bears intact for renewed attack at near-term base at 0.6360 zone (2023 lows), violation of which would signal an end of a multi-week congestion and continuation of larger downtrend from 0.6894 (July 14 high).

Res: 0.6426; 0.6452; 0.6484; 0.6511.
Sup: 0.6380; 0.6357; 0.6272; 0.6210.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.