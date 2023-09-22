Fri, Sep 22, 2023 @ 05:05 GMT
CHFJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • CHFJPY broke support level 164.00
  • Likely to fall to support level 162.00

CHFJPY continues to fall inside the minor impulse wave i, which previously broke the support level 164.00 (low of the previous wave A) intersecting with the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from July.

The breakout of the support level 164.00 should accelerate the active impulse wave i, which belongs to the C-wave of the intermediate ABC wave (4) from the end of August.

CHFJPY can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 162.00 (low of the previous correction ii from August).

FxPro
FxPro
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

