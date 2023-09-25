Mon, Sep 25, 2023 @ 12:08 GMT
EUR/GBP in New Higher Degree Recovery

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

EURGBP is slow and sideways and trapped in big range when looking at monthly or weekly charts so ideally, pair is trapped in a very big complex consolidation, possibly even with a triangle now in Y. In triangle, each leg is made by three waves (A)-(B)-(C) and with current strong recovery back above important trendline, seems like a three-wave (A)-(B)-(C) decline within higher degree wave C is completed and new three-wave (A)-(B)-(C) rally within wave D underway. So, watch out for more upside now back towards 0.90 area, just be aware of short-term pullbacks.

Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

