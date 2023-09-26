Gold Wave Analysis

Tue, Sep 26, 2023 @ 05:35 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro
  • Gold reversed from key resistance level 1950.00
  • Likely to fall to support level 1900.00

Gold recently reversed down from the key resistance level 1950.00 (top of wave I from the start of this month) intersecting with the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The resistance level 1950.00 was further strengthened by the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the previous downward impulse (C) from July.

Gold can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1900.00 (low of the previous minor correction ii).

