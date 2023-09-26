Gold Wave Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold reversed from key resistance level 1950.00

Likely to fall to support level 1900.00

Gold recently reversed down from the key resistance level 1950.00 (top of wave I from the start of this month) intersecting with the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The resistance level 1950.00 was further strengthened by the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the previous downward impulse (C) from July.

Gold can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1900.00 (low of the previous minor correction ii).