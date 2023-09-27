Dow Jones index Wave Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Dow Jones index broke key support level 34000.00

Likely to fall to support level 33500.00

Dow Jones index recently broke key support level 34000.00 (low of the previous wave a) intersecting with the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the previous upward impulse from March.

The breakout of the support level 34000.00 was preceded by the breakout of the daily up channel from March – which accelerated the active wave ii.

Dow Jones index can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 33500.00, target for the completion of the active wave ii.