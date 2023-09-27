Wed, Sep 27, 2023 @ 11:47 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWill USDJPY March Higher?

Will USDJPY March Higher?

XM.com
By XM.com
  • USDJPY marks new higher highs
  • The current state may be close to overbought territory
  • Bulls need a durable move above 149.00

USDJPY managed to keep a footing within a short-term ascending channel and softly rise to a one-year high of 149.17 on Tuesday.

That said, the price momentum remains weak and the RSI and the stochastic oscillator are already flirting with overbought levels, suggesting that buyers might soon exercise caution in the market.

Nevertheless, if the price holds above the channel’s support trendline at 148.90, there is potential for an acceleration towards the tentative resistance line seen at 150.37. Snapping that wall, the bulls could head for the 2022 top of 151.93, a break of which could provide direct access to the channel’s upper band at 153.80.

Alternatively, a close below the channel could instantly see a test of the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) near 147.70. If the bears breach that floor too, they may next target the area between the 50-day SMA and the 144.55 restricted zone. Then a pause could occur around the 143.30 barrier before the support trendline drawn from March comes under examination at 142.30.

In summary, USDJPY might be on track for another bullish correction, but traders could stay patient until the pair closes decisively above 149.00.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.