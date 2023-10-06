WTI Oil: On Track for Biggest Weekly Loss in Months But Oversold Studies May Slow Bears

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

WTI oil remains at the back foot and holding at the lowest in five weeks on Friday, following a strong fall in past two days (down 7.6%).

Renewed concerns about further slowdown in global economic growth on keeping high interest rates for longer period, which would result in a more negative impact on oil demand, increased pressure on oil prices.

In addition, Russia had lifted its ban on diesel exports, imposed on Sep 21, which contributes to negative near-term outlook.

The WTI is on track for the biggest weekly loss since mid-March (over 9%), with massive bearish candle on weekly chart, signaling formation of reversal pattern.

Bears closed below pivotal Fibo support at $84.31 (38.2% of $67.02/$95.00) with weekly close below here to confirm bearish signal.

Daily studies weakened significantly, however, overstretched 14-d momentum and deeply oversold stochastic, might be an obstacle for bears, in addition to the headwinds provided by rising daily Ichimoku cloud, as the recent weakness approached cloud top ($81.79).

Limited consolidation should be ideally capped under $84.31/50 (broken Fibo 38.2% / 55DMA) to keep bears intact and offer better selling opportunities, for acceleration towards psychological $80 support.

Res: 83.10; 84.50; 84.87; 85.00.

Sup: 82.05; 81.01; 80.00; 78.81.