AUDJPY Wave Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUDJPY reversed from support level 93.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 96.00

AUDJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 93.00 (former monthly high from February) coinciding with the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from March.

The upward reversal from the support level 93.00 started the active short-term impulse wave 3.

Given the strengthening yen sales, AUDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 96.00 (which reversed the pair last month).