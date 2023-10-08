Sun, Oct 08, 2023 @ 23:40 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDJPY Wave Analysis

AUDJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • AUDJPY reversed from support level 93.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 96.00

AUDJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 93.00 (former monthly high from February) coinciding with the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from March.

The upward reversal from the support level 93.00 started the active short-term impulse wave 3.

Given the strengthening yen sales, AUDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 96.00 (which reversed the pair last month).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.