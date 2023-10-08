AUDJPY Wave Analysis

- AUDJPY reversed from support level 93.00
- Likely to rise to resistance level 96.00
AUDJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 93.00 (former monthly high from February) coinciding with the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from March.
The upward reversal from the support level 93.00 started the active short-term impulse wave 3.
Given the strengthening yen sales, AUDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 96.00 (which reversed the pair last month).