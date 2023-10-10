Natural Gas Price Reaches 8-month High

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As the chart shows, yesterday, the price of gas rose above USD 3.60 for the first time since January of this year.

It can be assumed that events in Israel contributed to the price increase, since the Middle East is an important supplier of gas.

However, note that the bullish momentum started much earlier — gas prices have risen approximately 20% since the October 3 low. This confirms our assumptions about the bullish trend, which we published in the review on August 25th.

Perhaps the price of gas is influenced by seasonal factors and fears that weather conditions in the coming winter will be difficult.

Should we count on the continuation of the bullish trend?

If forecasters’ predictions worsen and the conflict in the Middle East flares up, this will certainly increase the likelihood of further price increases.

But in the short term, there are prerequisites for the formation of a rollback, since:

→ RSI indicates severe overbought;

→ the price has reached the upper limit of the parallel channel;

→ the tapering candles of the last days and the beginning of Tuesday demonstrate the presence of sellers — it is permissible to assume that buyers are taking profits.

