Tue, Oct 10, 2023 @ 17:15 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD: Fresh Bulls Hold Grip But Need More Work to Signal Reversal

GBP/USD: Fresh Bulls Hold Grip But Need More Work to Signal Reversal

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable rose to the highest in nearly two weeks on Tuesday, keeping in play near-term recovery which extends into fifth straight day.

Softer tone in the most recent comments from US policymakers, added to fresh but still limited risk appetite, keeping the pound underpinned for now.

Bulls probe through falling 20DMA (1.2252) with close above here to strengthen near-term structure for attack at pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.2308 (38.2% retracement of 1.2746/1.2037 downleg), violation of which would generate initial reversal signal.

On the other hand, caution is still required, as daily studies are still predominantly in bearish configuration (MA’s / momentum) and also turning overbought, warning that recovery may start running out of steam.

Dip-buying remains favored above 10DMA (1.2174) but expect the downside to be vulnerable while 20DMA caps.

Res: 1.2252; 1.2275; 1.2308; 1.2355.
Sup: 1.2204; 1.2174; 1.2105; 1.2052.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.