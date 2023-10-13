Fri, Oct 13, 2023 @ 11:18 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD Bulls Roar Back; Eyes on 1.3700

USDCAD Bulls Roar Back; Eyes on 1.3700

XM.com
By XM.com
  • USDCAD treats its wounds with solid bounce
  • Caution needed as familiar resistance nearby

USDCAD gathered significant momentum on Thursday, flipping weekly losses into a 0.20% gain after a slightly stronger US CPI report.

The pair kept its footing above its simple moving averages (SMAs), but the descending trendline from the 2020 top resumed its resistance role, halting the bullish action marginally below 1.3700. Despite some positive signs coming from the RSI and the stochastic oscillator, the bulls need to break through that threshold to move towards the 2023 wall of 1.3800-1.3860. The 2022 peak of 1.3276 could be the next destination.

On the downside, the 20- and 50-day SMAs could hold the market above the short-term support trendline drawn from July near 1.3500. Note that the 200-day SMA is flattening in the same region. Hence, a step lower could trigger another negative correction towards the support line from November at 1.3390. Failure to bounce there could squeeze the price into the 1.3245-1.3290 zone, where the upper band of the broker bearish channel intersects the 2021 ascending trendline.

In brief, the recent solid rise in USDCAD looks appealing, but it may not last if it can’t run sustainably above 1.3700.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.