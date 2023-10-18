Wed, Oct 18, 2023 @ 06:11 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisLight Crude Oil (CL) Shows 5 Swing Sequence Favoring More Upside

Light Crude Oil (CL) Shows 5 Swing Sequence Favoring More Upside

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave in Light Crude Oil (CL) suggests the decline from 9.28.2023 high ended wave (W) at 81.53. Internal subdivision of (W) unfolded in a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from 9.28.2023 high, wave ((a)) ended at 90.35 and wave ((b)) ended at 91.88. Wave ((c)) lower ended at 87.76 which completed wave W. Rally in wave X ended at 90.27. Oil then resumed lower in wave Y with internal subdivision as a zigzag. Down from wave X, wave ((a)) ended at 84.16 and wave ((b)) ended at 84.92. Final leg wave ((c)) ended at 81.50 which completed wave Y of (W).

Wave (Y) rally is now in progress as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave (W), wave ((i)) ended at 87.24 and wave ((ii)) dips ended at 82.31. Internal subdivision of wave ((ii)) unfolded in zigzag structure. Down from wave ((i)), wave (a) ended at 82.78 and wave (b) ended at 85.2. Wave (c) lower ended at 82.31 which completed wave ((ii)) in higher degree. The instrument then extended higher in wave ((iii)) towards 88.33 and pullback in wave ((iv)) ended at 85.60. Expect wave ((v)) to end soon which should complete wave A. Afterwards, Oil should pullback in wave B to correct cycle from 10.6.2023 low before it resumes higher. Near term, as far as pivot at 81.53 low stays intact, expect pullback to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.

Light Crude Oil (CL) 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

CL Elliott Wave Video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.