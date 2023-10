Dow Futures (YM) Pullback May Find Support

Short Term Elliott Wave in Dow Futures (YM) suggests the decline from 7.27.2023 high has ended with wave (W) at 33014. The Index is now correcting that cycle in wave (X) with internal subdivision as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave (W), wave (i) ended at 33410 and pullback in wave (ii) ended at 33032. Index then resumed higher again in wave (iii). Up from wave (ii), wave i ended at 33756 and wave ii dips ended at 33298. Index resumes higher again in wave iii towards 34092 and pullback in wave iv ended at 33799. Final leg higher wave v ended at 34153 which completed wave (iii). Pullback in wave (iv) ended at 33617.

Index resumed higher in wave (v) as a diagonal. Up from wave (iv), wave i ended at 34123 and wave ii ended at 33707. Wave iii higher ended at 34254 and pullback in wave iv ended at 33966. Final leg wave v ended at 34305 which completed wave (v) of ((a)). Index is now doing a wave ((b)) pullback to correct the cycle from 10.4.2023 low in 3, 7, or 11 swing. Down from wave ((a)), wave (w) ended at 33738. Expect rally in wave (x) to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for another leg lower in wave (y) to complete wave ((b)). Near term, as far as pivot at 33014 low stays intact, expect pullback to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.

