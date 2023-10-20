Fri, Oct 20, 2023 @ 01:52 GMT
GBPCHF Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPCHF falling inside minor impulse wave 3
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.0820

GBPCHF currency pair continues to fall inside the minor impulse wave 3, which reversed earlier from the resistance level 1.1000 (former multi-month support level from March).

The active minor impulse wave 3 belongs to the intermediate impulse wave (C) from the middle of June.

Given the clear daily downtrend, GBPCHF can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1.0820 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave (C)).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Learn Forex Trading

