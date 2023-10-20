Fri, Oct 20, 2023 @ 06:53 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDUSD Looking to End 5 Waves Move

NZDUSD Looking to End 5 Waves Move

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave in NZDUSD shows pair is unfolding as a 5 waves move lower from 2.2.2023 high. Down from 2.2.2023 high, wave 1 ended at 0.6084 and rally in wave 2 ended at 0.6411. Pair resumed lower in wave 3 towards 0.58594. Bounce in wave 4 ended at 0.6054 as the 1 hour chart below. Pair has resumed lower in wave 5. Internal subdivision of wave 5 is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse. Down from wave 4, wave ((i)) ended at 0.60 and rally in wave ((ii)) ended at 0.6033.

Pair resumed lower in wave ((iii)). Down from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 0.6 and rally in wave (ii) ended at 0.6025. Wave (iii) lower ended at 0.5897 and rally in wave (iv) ended at 0.5921. Final leg lower wave (v) ended at 0.5879 which completed wave ((iii)). Pair then rallied in wave ((iv)) and ended at 0.5929. Pair has resumed lower in wave ((v)). Down from wave ((iv)), wave (i) ended at 0.587 and rally in wave (ii) ended at 0.5919. Wave (iii) lower ended at 0.5814 and rally in wave (iv) ended at 0.5866.

Expect wave (v) to end with 1 more push lower which should complete wave ((v)) of 5 of (1). Afterwards, pair should rally in larger degree wave (2) to correct cycle from 2.2.2023 high. Near term, as far as pivot at 0.6954 stays intact, expect pair to extend lower before ending cycle from 2.2.2023 high.

NZDUSD 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

NZDUSD Elliott Wave Video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.