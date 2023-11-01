Wed, Nov 01, 2023 @ 05:38 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPCHF Wave Analysis

GBPCHF Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPCHF broke key resistance level 1.1000
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.1000

GBPCHF recently broke the key resistance level 1.1000 (top of the previous minor correction from the middle of October).

The breakout of the resistance level 1.1000 accelerated the c-wave of the active short-term ABC correction iv.

Given the strong Swiss franc sales seen across the FX markets today, GBPCHF can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.1000 (former multi-month support from July to September).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.