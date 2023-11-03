Fri, Nov 03, 2023 @ 06:23 GMT
CADCHF Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • CADCHF broke resistance level 0.6550
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0,6625

CADCHF recently broke through the resistance level 0.6550 (which stopped the pervious minor correction 2 at the end of October, as can be seen below).

The breakout of the resistance level 0.6550 accelerated the active short-term correction 2 from the end of last month.

Given the strong Swiss franc sales and the proximity of the powerful support level 0.6480, CADCHF can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.6625.

FxPro
FxPro
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

