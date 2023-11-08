Thu, Nov 09, 2023 @ 05:01 GMT
EURJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURJPY broke key resistance level 160.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 164.00

EURJPY currency pair earlier broke above the key resistance level 160.00 (which has been reversing the pair from the middle of August).

The breakout of the resistance level 160.00 accelerated the active intermediate impulse wave (3).

Given the strength of the active daily uptrend and the impulse wave (3), EURJPY can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 164.00 (top of the active daily up channel).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

