ETH/USD Growing Rapidly on News from BlackRock

As it became known, BlackRock has filed an application with the SEC for an ETF based on spot Ethereum. Information about the iShares Ethereum Trust appeared on the Nasdaq website.

If such an expression is acceptable, the price of the second cryptocurrency has gone in pursuit of bitcoin, which is rewriting the highs of the year amid expectations associated with the approval of applications for ETFs for spot bitcoin — approval from the SEC already seems inevitable.

In just 10 hours after the news was published, the price of ETH/USD increased by more than 10%. The excitement is fueled by speculation that other Wall Street giants may file bids after BlackRock.

The ETH/USD chart shows that:

→ the price of Ethereum came close to the year’s high at 2140, set in April;

→ RSI indicates that the market is extremely overbought, which means it is vulnerable to a pullback.

The likelihood of a rollback is increased by the fact that the price of ETH/USD has slowed down its growth near the resistance block, which is formed by:

→ the upper limit of the parallel downward channel;

→ resistance from the high of the year.

It is possible that a pullback could occur after the formation of a double or triple top pattern on the hourly charts with a false breakout of the year’s high, which would lure more buyers into the market, thereby making the correction more reasonable. Fundamentally though, the backdrop will remain strong as potential application approvals will make it possible for a wide range of investors to easily invest in Ethereum, increasing demand for this crypto asset.

