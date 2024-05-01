Wed, May 01, 2024 @ 13:10 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisNZ Dollar Shrugs After Soft Jobs Report

NZ Dollar Shrugs After Soft Jobs Report

MarketPulse
By MarketPulse

The New Zealand dollar has steadied on Thursday, after a sharp decline of 1.5% a day earlier. NZD/USD is trading higher 0.08% on the day at 0.5890, at the time of writing.

New Zealand’s employment declines

New Zealand’s labor market is showing signs of cracks. Employment in the fourth quarter declined by 0.2% q/q, down from the 0.4% gain in Q4 2023 and shy of the market estimate of 0.3%. This marked the second decline in three months. The unemployment rate jumped to 4.3%, up from 4% in the fourth quarter and above the market estimate of 4.3%. Despite the weakness in the labor market, private sector wage growth remained high at 3.8% y/y.

How will the Reserve Bank of New Zealand react to the jobs report? The RBNZ has maintained the cash rate at 5.50% for six straight times, continuing its stance of “higher for longer”. The inflation rate fell in the first quarter from 4.7% to 4% but this remains above the upper band of the 1% to 3% target range. RBNZ policy makers will be keeping a close eye on key data, in particular inflation for second quarter, which will be released in July. Three of the four major banks expect a rate cut in the fourth quarter, while a fourth is projecting a cut in Q1 2025.

The New Zealand ANZ business confidence index fell to 14.9 in April, down from 22.9 a month earlier. Business confidence fell across all sectors and business activity compared to a year ago has decreased, with the retail and manufacturing sectors hit particularly hard.

NZD/USD Technical

  • There is resistance at 0.5918 and 0.5951
  • 0.5855 and 0.5822 are providing support

MarketPulse
MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

A Look at the US Employment Situation Report

Self-Sabotage Revealed

Accept Losses and Become a Consistent Trader

Risk-on and Risk-off

Traits of a Successful Trader

Thinking in Probabilities

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.