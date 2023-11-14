Tue, Nov 14, 2023 @ 04:42 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDJPY Wave Analysis

AUDJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • AUDJPY reversed up from key support level 96.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 35000.00

AUDJPY currency pair recently reversed up from key support level 96.00 (former strong resistance from September) coinciding with the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from October.

The upward reversal from the support level 96.00 continues the active impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (3) from the start of October.

Given the predominant daily uptrend, AUDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 35000.00, former multi-month high from June.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.