Dow Jones index broke resistance level 34085.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 35000.00.

Dow Jones index recently broke the key resistance level 34085.00 (top of the previous minor correction iv from the middle of October).

The breakout of the resistance level 4385.00 accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 3.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Dow Jones index can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 35000.00, former monthly high from September.