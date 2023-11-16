Thu, Nov 16, 2023 @ 12:42 GMT
EURAUD Holds in Sideways Channel Around 1.6700

  • EURAUD bounces off 20-day SMA
  • Momentum indicators confirm the weak momentum

EURAUD has been developing within a trading range of 1.6440 to 1.6845 since August 23 with the short-term simple moving averages (SMAs) acting as mid-levels.

The technical oscillators are confirming the sideways move, as the MACD is flattening near its zero level and the RSI is ticking marginally up around the neutral threshold of 50.

If buyers stay in play, the door will open for the tight zone of 1.6845 – 1.6900. Running higher, the pair will have to face the more-than-three-year high of 1.7060 and if there is a break of it, that would shift the neutral outlook to positive.

Should the bears press the price below lower, the 20- and the 50-day SMAs around 1.6670 and 1.6620 respectively may prevent an aggressive downfall towards the lower boundary of the range at 1.6440. If the latter gives way too, the decline could continue towards the 200-day SMA at 1.6395 before testing the 1.6260 – 1.6320 support area.

In a nutshell, despite the latest existing rebound off the 20-day SMA, there are some obstacles to consider before a real bullish trend reversal takes place. The pair needs to break the trading range to show a clear trend direction.

Learn Forex Trading

