NZDUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • NZDUSD reversed from resistance level 0.6020
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.5925

NZDUSD currency pair recently reversed down from key resistance level 0.6020 (which has been reversing the price from August) coinciding with the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The resistance level 0.6020 was also strengthened by the coinciding 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from July.

Given the clear daily uptrend, NZDUSD currency pair can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.5925.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Learn Forex Trading

