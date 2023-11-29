EUR/GBP: Falls to Six-Week Low

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/GBP remains in red for the fifth consecutive day and fell to the lowest I six weeks on Wednesday.

The pair is trending lower within thick daily cloud, as break of pivotal supports at 0.8661 (Fibo 38.2% of 0.8492/0.8765) and 0.8650 (Nov 6 former higher low) generated fresh bearish signals and added to negative stance.

Bears eye next targets at 0.8637/29 (100DMA / 50% retracement) which guard more significant daily cloud base (0.8616).

Meanwhile, bears may pause after recent fall as daily studies are oversold, with upticks to be capped by significant barriers at 0.8677 (daily cloud top / 200DMA) and offer better selling opportunities.

Only return and close above cloud top would sideline bears for stronger bounce.

Res: 0.8765; 0.8792; 0.8808; 0.8863.

Sup: 0.8735; 0.8713; 0.8705; 0.8688.