Wed, Nov 29, 2023 @ 14:55 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD: Bulls Taking Breather After Cracking Psychological 1.1000 Barrier

EUR/USD: Bulls Taking Breather After Cracking Psychological 1.1000 Barrier

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

EURUSD is consolidating under new multi-week high on Wednesday, after bulls cleared pivotal Fibo resistance at 1.0959 (61.8% of 1.1275/1.0448 downtrend) and cracked psychological 1.10 barrier.

The Euro received fresh support from expectations that the Fed is done with rate hikes and rising bets for start of cutting interest rates in the first half of 2024.

As expected, bulls faced increased headwinds at 1.10 zone, with overbought conditions on daily chart, prompting traders to collect some profits.

Technical picture on daily chart is increasingly bullish and supports the pair for further advance, as close above 1.0959 and probe through 1.10, generated fresh positive signals.

Dips should be limited and positioning for fresh push higher, with rising 10DMA (1.0926) to ideally contain and offer better levels to re-enter bullish market for acceleration through 1.10 pivot at test of next target at 1.1080 (Fibo 76.4% of 1.1275/1.0448).

Caution on break and close below 10DMA which would put larger bulls on hold for deeper correction.

German and EU inflation data, due today and Thursday, will be focused for fresh direction signals.

Res: 1.1000; 1.1017; 1.1065; 1.1080.
Sup: 1.0959; 1.0926; 1.0882; 1.0852.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.