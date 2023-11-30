Thu, Nov 30, 2023 @ 04:52 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Price Rally Pauses But Not Likely Over

Gold Price Rally Pauses But Not Likely Over

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold prices rallied over the $2,000 and $2,020 resistance levels.
  • A key bullish trend line is forming with support near $2,025 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Crude oil prices are attempting a recovery wave from the $72.00 zone.
  • EUR/USD climbed above the 1.1000 level before the bears appeared.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold remained in a positive zone above the $1,965 level. There was a steady increase above the $1,980 and $1,985 resistance levels to start a fresh rally.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price surged above the $2,000 and $2,020 resistance levels. The price even settled above $2,000, the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours), and 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

Finally, the price tested the $2,050 resistance zone. If the bulls remain in action, the price could rise further toward the $2,062 level.

An upside break above the $2,062 level could send the price soaring toward the $2,080 resistance. The next major resistance is near the $2,088 level, above which Gold could test $2,100.

On the downside, the first major support is near the $2,032 level. The main support sits near the $2,025 level. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $2,025 on the same chart. Any more losses might call for a move toward the $2,000 level.

Looking at crude oil prices, the bulls appeared near the $72 zone and the price is now attempting a recovery wave.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 220K, versus 209K previous.
  • US Pending Home Sales for Oct 2023 (YoY) – Forecast -2.0%, versus 1.1% previous.
  • Canadian GDP for Q3 2023 (Annualized) – Forecast +0.2%, versus -0.2% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.