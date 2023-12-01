USDCAD Extends Decline Towards the 200-day SMA

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USDCAD posts a fresh 2-month low in today’s session

Decline shows no signs of easing, bears eye the 200-day SMA

Momentum indicators endorse the resumption of the retreat

USDCAD has been constantly losing ground following its 13-month high of 1.3898 on November 11. Moreover, the pair dropped to its lowest levels in two months on Friday, with the bears setting the stage for a test of the 200-day simple moving average (SMA).

Given that the momentum indicators are heavily tilted to the downside, the pair could soon face the 200-day SMA at around 1.3516. Should that barricade fail, there is no prominent support until the September low of 1.3377. A violation of that territory could open the door for the April bottom of 1.3300.

On the flipside, if the price reverses higher, the bulls might attack the April-May resistance of 1.3653. Surpassing that zone, the pair could face the October resistance of 1.3784. Further advances may then cease at the March peak of 1.3860.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In brief, USDCAD has been under increasing downside pressures lately, generating a structure of lower lows. Moving forward, a test of the 200-day SMA could decide whether the decline has been overstretched.