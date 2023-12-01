Fri, Dec 01, 2023 @ 15:31 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/JPY: Completion of Failure Swing Pattern to Signal Deeper Pullback

EUR/JPY: Completion of Failure Swing Pattern to Signal Deeper Pullback

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

EURJPY remains in red and holding near three-week low on Friday, on track for the first weekly loss in five week and the biggest drop since the second week of March.

Initial signal of larger rally stall was also generated by November’s monthly Doji with long upper shadow and overbought conditions on monthly chart.

Daily studies already turned bearish as 14-d momentum moved into negative territory and double bear-cross (5/20 and 10/20DMA) formed on daily chart.

However, fresh bears still look for confirmation of failure swing pattern on daily chart, as pullback faced headwinds on approach to pivotal Fibo support at 160.51 (38.2% of 154.38/164.30 bull-leg) which resulted in a second daily Doji candle, signaling indecision.

Firm break of 160.51 to confirm bearish near-term stance for extension through 160 (psychological) towards 159.34 (50% retracement of 154.38/164.30).

Daily Tenkan-sen (162.15) marks upper pivot and break higher would sideline near-term bears.

Res: 161.96; 162.15; 162.44; 162.88.
Sup: 161.00; 160.51; 160.00; 159.61.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.