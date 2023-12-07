Silver Wave Analysis

Thu, Dec 07, 2023 @ 05:49 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro
  • Silver reversed from resistance level 25.80
  • Likely to fall to support level 23.50

Silver falling strongly after the price reversed down from the key resistance level 25.80, which reversed the price multiple times in April and May.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 25.80 started the active minor corrective wave iv.

Given the strength of the resistance level 25.80 and the bearish sentiment seen across the precious metal markets today, Silver can be expected to fall further to the next support level 23.50.

