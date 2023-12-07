Thu, Dec 07, 2023 @ 05:49 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Price Trims Gains, Can This Key Support Hold?

Gold Price Trims Gains, Can This Key Support Hold?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold prices rallied toward $2,150 before a downside correction.
  • It broke a key bullish trend line with support near $2,035 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Crude oil prices extended losses and traded below the $72.00 support.
  • EUR/USD failed to stay above the key 1.0820 support.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold rallied above the $2,000 and $2,050 resistance. It even spiked toward $2,150 before the bears appeared. A high was formed near $2,145 and the price corrected lower.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price declined heavily below the $2,120 and $2,100 levels. It broke a key bullish trend line with support near $2,035.

The bears were able to push the price below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,931 swing low to the $2,145 high. The price is now testing the $2,010 support and trading above the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours).

The 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,931 swing low to the $2,145 high is also acting as a support. The next major support could be $1,985 or the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours). Any more losses might call for a move toward the $1,960 level.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near $2,040. An upside break above the $2,040 level could send the price soaring toward the $2,080 resistance. The next major resistance is near the $2,095 level, above which Gold could test $2,120.

Looking at crude oil, the bears remained in action, and they were able to push the price below the $72.00 support.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 222K, versus 218K previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.