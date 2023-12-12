Tue, Dec 12, 2023 @ 11:50 GMT
GBPUSD Pulls Back from 3-month High

  • GBPUSD corrects lower after advance pauses
  • But seems to be finding traction in the last couple of sessions
  • Oscillators lose ground but remain in their positive zones

GBPUSD had been forming a profound structure of higher highs and higher lows following its break above the crucial descending trendline in early November. However, the pair’s rally paused at the three-month peak of 1.2732, with the price retracing lower towards the 200-day simple moving average (SMA).

Given that both the RSI and MACD managed to stay within their positive territories, the bulls could attempt to erase the latest pullback and propel the price towards the May peak of 1.2678. A violation of that hurdle could bring the recent rejection region of 1.2732 under examination. Failing to halt there, the pair might advance towards the June high of 1.2847.

On the flipside, should the latest slide persist, the pair could challenge the recent support of 1.2500, which lies very close to the 200-day SMA. Piercing through that floor, the price may then descend towards the December-January resistance zone of 1.2445 that could serve as support in the future. Even lower, the October resistance of 1.2336 could act as the next barrier for the bears to claim.

In brief, GBPUSD experienced a mild correction after reaching overbought conditions. Nevertheless, the pair seems to have found its footing in the last few sessions as it managed to hold above the 200-day SMA.

XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

