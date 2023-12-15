Fri, Dec 15, 2023 @ 11:51 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD: Solid Chinese Data Further Boost Post-Fed Rally

AUDUSD: Solid Chinese Data Further Boost Post-Fed Rally

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

AUD/USD keeps firm bullish tone for the third consecutive, with better than expected China retail sales and industrial production data adding to positive near-term outlook, established after dovish Fed on Wednesday.

The pair is trading near new 4 ½ month high in early Friday, with bullish technical studies contributing to positive fundamentals and continue to underpin the action.

Bulls probe again through Fibo resistance at 0.6713 (50% retracement of 0.7157/0.6270 fall) and pressure top of thin weekly cloud (0.6743) with firm break of these barriers to confirm bullish signal and open way for extension towards next targets at 0.6818/21 (Fibo 61.8% / July 27 spike high).

Formation of bullish engulfing pattern on weekly chart is also contributing to signals of continuation of the uptrend from 0.6270 (2023 low).

However, Friday’s profit-taking and overbought conditions on daily chart may slow bulls for limited consolidation, which should find firm ground above 0.6610 zone (10DMA / broken Fibo 38.2%) to keep larger bulls in play.

Res: 0.6739; 0.6820; 0.6846; 0.6900.
Sup: 0.6692; 0.6654; 0.6610; 0.6575.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.