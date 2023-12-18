Mon, Dec 18, 2023 @ 14:56 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Retraces Lower after Hitting Crucial Ascending Trendline

Gold Retraces Lower after Hitting Crucial Ascending Trendline

XM.com
By XM.com
  • Gold manages to halt the pullback from its recent record high
  • But rebound meets strong resistance at important ascending trendline
  • Momentum indicators suggest that positive momentum is fading

Gold had been in a steep uptrend since November 10, recording a fresh all-time high of 2,144 before experiencing a solid correction. Although the bulls attempted to erase this pullback, the upward sloping trendline drawn from its October lows, which previously acted as support, rejected further advances.

Given that both the RSI and MACD remain in their positive zones, the price could edge higher to challenge the April resistance of 2,032. A violation of that zone could pave the way for the recent rejection region of 2,048, which also held strong in April and May. Further upside attempts could cease at the April peak of 2,079 ahead of the record high of 2,144.

Alternatively, if the price reverses lower, a couple of previous resistance regions such as 2,009 and 1,987 could act as the initial lines of defence. Sliding beneath that floor, bullion could test the December bottom of 1,973. Even lower, the October support of 1,954 may provide downside protection.

In brief, gold seems to be trading back and forth after posting a fresh all-time high. However, the positive technical picture remains intact as the price holds comfortably above the 2,000 psychological mark.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.