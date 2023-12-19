Tue, Dec 19, 2023 @ 11:10 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY and NIKKEI React to Bank of Japan Decision

USD/JPY and NIKKEI React to Bank of Japan Decision

FXOpen
By FXOpen

This morning, the Bank of Japan decided to leave interest rates unchanged at -0.10%. Its head, Kazuo Ueda, stated that:

→ the chances that the current ultra-loose monetary policy will change in January are very small;

→ further decisions of the Bank of Japan will be based on incoming economic information.

Thus, rumors that the Bank of Japan might raise rates from the negative zone did not come true. As a result, the NIKKEI index rose to November highs, and the yen weakened.

The 4 hour USD/JPY chart shows that:

→ The price forms a downward channel (shown in red). The strengthening of the yen against the US dollar, observed since November, was caused by both rumors related to the Bank of Japan and the prospect of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

→ The lower border of the channel pushed the price upward on December 7, indicating support at 141.65.

→ On December 14, there was an attempt at a bearish breakdown of this support. But instead of developing a downward movement to another touch with the lower border of the channel, the price entered into consolidation (an early bullish sign), which lasted until the end of last week and marked the resistance level of 142.5.

→ The closer the Bank of Japan’s decision was, the stronger the bulls became. After breaking through the level of 142.5, it was tested. Moreover, not only the level of 142.5, but also the median line of the channel showed its support role.

The upward momentum that the USD/JPY market has received may develop during today’s American session. It is possible that the quote will reach resistance at 145 yen per dollar, which is strengthened by the upper boundary of the downward channel.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.