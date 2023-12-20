Wed, Dec 20, 2023 @ 02:18 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD Wave Analysis

USDCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDCAD broke support level 1.3410
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.3300

USDCAD currency pair under the bearish pressure after the pair broke the support level 1.3410 (low of wave B of the previous ABC correction (2) from the middle of July).

The breakout of the support level 1.3410 accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 3 of the higher impulse wave (3) from October.

USDCAD can be expected to fall further to the next support level 1.3300 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.