Wed, Dec 20, 2023 @ 07:34 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNasdaq (NQ) Short Term Should Remain Supported

Nasdaq (NQ) Short Term Should Remain Supported

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave View in Nasdaq (NQ) shows a bullish sequence from 10.26.2023 low favoring further upside. Up from 10.26.2023 low, wave (1) ended at 16208.5 and dips in wave (2) ended at 15721.25. Wave (3) is in progress as the 45 minutes chart below shows. Internal subdivision of wave (3) is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave (2), wave 1 ended at 15989.75 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 15790.47. Index then resumes higher in wave 3.

Up from wave 2, wave ((i)) ended at 16247.50 and dips in wave ((ii)) ended at 16098. Index then resumed higher in wave ((iii)) towards 16657.25 and pullback in wave ((iv)) ended at 16576. Final leg wave ((v)) ended at 16885 which completed wave 3. Pullback in wave 4 ended at 16628. Wave 5 higher is in progress as an impulse in lesser degree. Up from wave 4, wave ((i)) ended at 16813.5 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 16762.50. Index then resumed higher in wave ((iii)) towards 17012.5 and dips in wave ((iv)) ended at 16965.25. Expect the Index to extend higher in wave ((v)) which should complete wave 5 of (3). Afterwards, it should pullback in wave (4) to correct cycle from 12.4.2023 low in 3, 7, or 11 swing before the rally resumes. Near term, as far as pivot at 15790.47 low stays intact, expect the Index to extend higher.

Nasdaq (NQ) 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

NQ Elliott Wave Video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.