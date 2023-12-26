Wed, Dec 27, 2023 @ 03:06 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURJPY Wave Analysis

EURJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURJPY rising inside impulse wave (5)
  • Likely to reach resistance level 158.40

EURJPY rising inside the intermediate upward impulse wave (5), which started earlier from the major support level 154.40 (which has been reversing the price from July).

The support level 154.40 was additionally strengthened by the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from May and by the support trendline of the daily up channel from July.

Given the clear daily uptrend, EURJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 158.40 (top of the earlier minor impulse wave 1).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.