Fri, Jan 05, 2024 @ 11:42 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Price Corrects Gains While Crude Oil Price Aims Higher

Gold Price Corrects Gains While Crude Oil Price Aims Higher

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Gold price is correcting lower from the $2,088 resistance. Crude oil price is rising and it could climb further higher toward the $75.90 resistance.

Important Takeaways for Gold and Oil Prices Analysis Today

  • Gold price failed to clear the $2,088 resistance and corrected lower against the US Dollar.
  • A key contracting triangle is forming with support at $2,042 on the hourly chart of gold at FXOpen.
  • Crude oil prices are moving higher above the $71.00 resistance zone.
  • There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $72.60 on the hourly chart of XTI/USD at FXOpen.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of Gold at FXOpen, the price was able to climb above the $2,050 resistance. The price even broke the $2,078 level before the bears appeared.

The price traded as high as $2,088 before there was a downside correction. There was a move below the $2,060 pivot zone. The price settled below the 50-hour simple moving average and RSI dipped below 50. Finally, it tested the $2,030 zone.

The price is now attempting a recovery wave above the $2,040 level. It climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $2,078 swing high to the $2,030 low.

If the bulls remain active, the price could start a fresh increase. Immediate resistance is near the 50-hour simple moving average at $2,046. The next major resistance is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $2,078 swing high to the $2,030 low at $2,055.

An upside break above the $2,055 resistance could send Gold price toward $2,078. Any more gains may perhaps set the pace for an increase toward the $2,088 level.

Initial support on the downside is near the $2,042 level. There is also a key contracting triangle forming with support at $2,042. The first major support is $2,030. If there is a downside break below $2,030, the price might decline further. In the stated case, the price might drop toward $2,010.

Oil Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of WTI Crude Oil at FXOpen, the price started a decent increase against the US Dollar. The price gained bullish momentum after it broke the $71.00 resistance as mentioned in the previous analysis.

There was a sustained upward move above the $71.50 and $72.20 levels. The bulls pushed the price above the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $74.02 swing high to the $71.14 low.

It is now trading above the 50-hour simple moving average and the RSI is rising toward 65. Immediate resistance is near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $74.02 swing high to the $71.14 low at $73.35.

If the price climbs further higher, it could face resistance near $74.00. The next major resistance is near the $75.90 level. Any more gains might send the price toward the $78.00 level.

Conversely, the price might correct gains and retest the 50-hour simple moving average and a connecting bullish trend line at $72.60. The next major support on the WTI crude oil chart is near $71.00.

If there is a downside break, the price might decline toward $69.40. Any more losses may perhaps open the doors for a move toward the $68.00 support zone.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.